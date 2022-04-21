Fire Weather Watch issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Aitkin, western Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 945 AM CDT At 920 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Onamia, to near Mora, to near Brunswick, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported penny sized hail near Mora at 917 AM. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Henriette around 935 AM CDT. Brook Park around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hinckley, Mille Lacs Lake and Malmo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
