Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Out with upper-body injury

Donskoi collected an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. Donskoi has strung together three assists over the last five games, serving as a decent bottom-six winger for the expansion club. Still, it hasn't been an easy adjustment for the Finn, as his shooting percentage has shrunk from a career-high mark with Colorado last season at 19.8 percent all the way down to 2.4 percent with the Kraken. He's only scored twice but has managed 19 assists to keep him from falling off the map completely in fantasy games.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO