NHL

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Out with upper-body injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mayo (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Blackhawks....

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Set to back up

Dell has been promoted from AHL Rochester and will back up Dustin Tokarski on Saturday against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell may remain with the big club for the final three games of the season. He's gone 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 top-level appearances this season.
BUFFALO, NY
#Hurricanes#Coyotes#Blackhawks
CBS Sports

Bettor accidentally wagers $250 on Buffalo Sabres, wins $10K

A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres recall veteran goalie Aaron Dell

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans of the AHL ahead of their game at home against the New York Islanders. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, goaltender Craig Anderson had left practice early on Friday, apparently necessitating the move for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 4-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks

Heading into Wednesday’s game at Gila River Arena, the Arizona Coyotes had dropped seven straight. The visiting Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, hadn’t fared much better, with just one win in their last 11 games. Something had to give. Chicago scored twice in the first period, Alex DeBrincat scored the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 2-0 Loss to the Washington Capitals

Another game, another NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Bokondji “Boko” Imama played in his first NHL game and goalie Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves, but the Coyotes were unable to find the scoreboard in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals in front of an announced crowd of 14,053 fans at Gila River Arena on Friday.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues defenseman Torey Krug out Thursday night with upper-body injury

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss Thursday night's game with an upper-body injury. Krug played in the Blues’ last game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, playing 17:53 in an overtime loss. It’s unclear how much further time Krug will miss, if any, but for now the Blues will be without the veteran defenseman as they take on the Sharks in San Jose.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joonas Donskoi: Approaching 20 assists

Donskoi collected an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. Donskoi has strung together three assists over the last five games, serving as a decent bottom-six winger for the expansion club. Still, it hasn't been an easy adjustment for the Finn, as his shooting percentage has shrunk from a career-high mark with Colorado last season at 19.8 percent all the way down to 2.4 percent with the Kraken. He's only scored twice but has managed 19 assists to keep him from falling off the map completely in fantasy games.
CBS Sports

Wild's Matthew Boldy: Extends lengthy point streak

Boldy recorded an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken. The 21-year-old rookie has been phenomenal for the playoff-bound Wild. Boldy is rocking a 10-game point streak and he didn't let an upper-body injury from early April sap his momentum. Drafted 12th overall in 2019, Boldy should already be on the radar for fantasy keeper-dynasty pools, and possibly even a mid-round consideration for redraft leagues next year.
WKBW-TV

Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Sprinting to finish line

Gourde lit the lamp with his only shot in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The former Lightning winger has scored in back-to-back games, and he sits only three points behind Jared McCann for the team lead, having registered 19 goals and 26 assists through 69 games. Gourde grew accustomed to playing alongside elite players in Tampa, but now he's setting the example for a nascent franchise wrapping up its first season.
NHL

Caps Reach End of Road in Arizona

The Caps conclude their longest road trip of the 2021-22 season on Friday night in Arizona where they will take on the Coyotes in the finale of a five-game trip. Following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, the Caps are 2-1-1 on the trip to date.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Vancouver

ST. PAUL -- After concluding the Eastern Conference portion of its schedule with a shutout victory in Montreal, the Wild continues its frantic sprint to the finish Thursday night back at home when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. It should expect a desperate hockey team when...
CBS Sports

Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Brushes twine in loss

Sprong found the back of the net in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. Sprong has five goals through 13 games with the Kraken after potting eight goals through 47 contests with the Capitals earlier in the season. He's still in a fourth line capacity with utility on the No. 2 power-play unit, but Sprong hasn't surpassed 20 points in a single season since joining the NHL with the Penguins in 2015.
