Aberdeen, WA

Warriors Boys, Girls Fall on the Road in Aberdeen

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
Rochester boys lost 88-33 and the Warrior girls fell 58-42 to Aberdeen in a dual track meet on the road Wednesday.

Talon Betts was a triple winner, capturing the 100-meter dash (11.56), the 200-meter dash (23.83) and ran a leg in the winning 4x100 relay (Betts, Parker McAferty, Noah Meckle, William Morton) in 48.75.

The only other Warrior winner on the boys side was Hunter Morgan in the 3200 (12:37.20).

On the girls side, freshman Kailyn Beck won the 400-meter dash in 1:17.35, Kya Ubias in the 100 hurdles (19.01), Emily Weddle in the shot put (32-07) and discus (83-01) and Hannah Rhodeheaver in the javelin (78-07).

Rochester boys and girls next compete at the Chehalis Activators meet on Friday and Saturday.

