Come along with WBRC on a tour of the new Good Dog Bar + Park in Birmingham

Every dog loves its dog bed (if you've weaned them off the couch, that is). It is important for them to have a place that is their own, a place where they can be comfortable without being shooed away every time someone wants to sit down. When it comes to hitting the road and taking your dog on an adventure in the car, the same thing stands. Many dogs get nervous in the car, spend the whole ride sliding all over the place or try to sit on your lap before you leave the driveway. (Weird how every dog thinks it's a lap dog once you get on four wheels.) This means a pleasant, cozy spot for them to feel safe is imperative to having a successful road trip with your best friend. Luckily, dog beds for cars do exist and they're just as comfortable as their bed at home, but they do something even more important: they keep your dog safe.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO