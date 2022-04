STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The average New York City resident makes more than $71,000 a year. But there are some jobs that make much less than others. Data journalism website Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the New York City metro area, which includes Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In New York, the annual mean wage is $71,050, or 26% higher than the national mean of $56,310, according to data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO