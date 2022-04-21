ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough State Attorney, Tampa Bay leaders address underlying causes of crime

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwZsx_0fFNxsD300

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area leaders are tackling the key causes of crime in neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, dozens of them sat down with a task force led by Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come up with solutions.

Warren says the root causes behind many crimes are substance abuse or mental illness, but the state’s justice system isn’t set up to handle these challenges.

4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive at Tampa motel

Tampa Bay leaders are addressing this issue with Warren and the Safety and Justice Task Force, a statewide task force focused on finding solutions to make the criminal justice system more effective and neighborhoods safer.

“How do we balance what’s happening in the criminal justice system with connecting those people outside the system to get them the help they need,” Warren said.

A 2017 U.S. Department of Justice report shows more than one-third of people behind bars have a diagnosed mental disorder.

A psychiatry report shows more than 80% of all crimes are tied to drugs or alcohol.

“At a time when Tallahassee politics are a bit toxic, we want people to know at a local level stakeholders are working together everyday to try and make our system better and our neighborhoods more safe,” Warren said.

Florida sheriff’s daughter arrested on meth trafficking charges

The conversation is important to Michael Jalazo, the executive director of People Empow ering & Restoring Communities in Pinellas County, an organization that helps offenders become and remain ex-offenders.

“There are gaps and this is important work and if we do this work well, our community safer, but people, instead of being high utilizers, touching different points in the system, maybe we can get them the help they need,” Jalazo said. “I hope from discussions like this is that we can take that back legislatively and come up with a way to be able to share assessments and not worry about what the ramifications are outside of helping someone get better.”

The task force will meet several more times throughout the state. They’ll take the ideas and put together a plan or recommendations that every criminal justice system in Florida should have to address things like gun violence and mental health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Crime#Mental Health#Department Of Justice
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

3 children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children last week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The children died in unrelated incidents on Saturday, a Camp Lejeune spokesperson told NBC News on Friday. There was no threat to community, the spokesperson said, while offering condolences "to the...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WFLA

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “prohibited topics” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy