AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - More than one thousand people will be in Lee and Macon County tomorrow for the 11th annual Bo Bikes Bama charity ride. Bo Jackson started this ride to honor the lives lost during the 2011 tornado on April 27. Jackson spent five days following the path of the tornados helping those families after disaster struck.

MACON COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO