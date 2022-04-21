ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach in search of new city manager

By Joel Lopez
 2 days ago
Big changes from leadership in Boynton Beach have some wondering what's next for the city.

This comes as the Boynton Beach commissioners voted 4-1 to fire Lori LaVerriere after 10 years as city manager, citing she was "ready to move on."

"We want to commit ourselves to the community," Mayor Ty Penserga said. "We have the goals that we've spoken with the community and we're doing what must be done, and we can't be afraid or hesitate to do what we promised. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors because I know she'll be successful and looking forward to what's to come."

Penserga said commissioners will vote on an interim city manager Tuesday and they hope to have the permanent position filled in the next year at the latest.

"That's a significant role," Penserga said. "The city manager is our chief executive officer. That person is the only person in the city that has the authority to command the various departments in the city."

Penserga said Boynton Beach is the third-largest city in Palm Beach County and they're looking for a city manager who can help it be competitive, bringing better infrastructure and jobs to the area.

"We are at the heart of the county, and whatever the future of the county will be, we're right in the middle and we are poised for takeoff," he said. "Our neighbors have really grown and we're next and people know that. It's our time."

The city is now preparing to launch a local and national search for the next city manager.

"Change is always good, brings new ideas, fresh faces and, hopefully, somebody can step up and do a much better job," Ludwigson Morisseau, a longtime Boynton Beach resident, said.

Morisseau said he'd like a local candidate to take over as city manager.

"I'd like a local person because they've been born and raised, they know the area, they know the vibe, they know what Boynton was and what Boynton is and what it should be," he said.

Morisseau hopes the next city manager will represent the diversity of Boynton Beach and hopes the city and residents can work together to build a better city.

