SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a battle of two of the state’s best pitchers, one good offensive inning was everything. Philip Barbour scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Sara Simon struck out 14 batters to advance the Colts to the Big 10 championship game with a 3-1 victory over the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles.

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO