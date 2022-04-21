ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:37:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 8.0 Sat 9 AM 8.0 18.0 20.3 NMB
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Aitkin, Pine, southwestern St. Louis, Carlton and west central Burnett Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 946 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Aitkin, to 11 miles northeast of McGrath, to near Rutledge, to 9 miles east of Hinckley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rutledge around 950 AM CDT. Willow River and Askov around 955 AM CDT. Moose Lake, Kettle River and Duxbury around 1000 AM CDT. Barnum, Palisade, Bruno, Tamarack and Nemadji around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Big Sandy Lake, Mahtowa, Cromwell, Libby and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Muscatine, Louisa, Henry IA, Des Moines and Lee Counties. In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations in Converse County, including the towns of Douglas, Deer Creek, and Bill. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow will continue to fall throughout the day. High winds coupled with snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions today and tonight.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Cooper, Howard, Macon, Randolph, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Cooper; Howard; Macon; Randolph; Schuyler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Schuyler, Adair, Macon, Randolph, Howard and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and notable rises on mainstem rivers will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow will continue to fall throughout the day. High winds coupled with snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions today and tonight.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

Community Policy