ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Columbia University installing plaques acknowledging ties to slavery, racism: report

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmMIV_0fFNvx7k00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Columbia University is planning to add historical markers to four residence halls which will acknowledge legacies of slavery and racism as well commemorate notable African American students, Reuters reported.

A professor told Reuters Tuesday that the markers are part of a university-wide project which began after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Led by the university’s president, Lee Bollinger, two of the signs will be placed at the John Jay and 50 Haven Avenue residence halls. The Haven Avenue hall, formerly called Bard Hall, and John Jay residence both hold the names of slave owners John Jay and Samuel Bard who had close ties to Columbia.

Another marker will be placed at Furnals Hall which will tell the story of a 1924 event when members of the Ku Klux Klan burned a seven-foot-tall wooden cross nearby in their robes and hoods. At the time, the dorm housed the first Black student to live on-campus at Columbia during the academic year, Frederick W. Wells.

Hartley Hall will get a plaque acknowledging the high number of students of color who lived there in the early 20th century, including poet Langston Hughes, Columbia Professor Thai Jones told Reuters.

Other schools like Harvard Law School, Rutgers University, the University of Mississippi and the University of South Carolina have also set out to acknowledge the school’s relationship to slavery.

The markers are scheduled to be installed in the fall as digital monitors which, according to Jones, could eventually become permanent plaques.

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
RELIGION
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

How Covid Reshaped the Black Church

Click here to read the full article. Traditionally, Easter Sunday in the Black church is exuberant. From the Saturday following Good Friday to the day itself, Black hair salons are booked and buzzing as the smell of hair oils and smoke from hot iron combs permeates the air. Black children, tired from Easter egg festivities and or rehearsals for the church play, recite Easter speeches relentlessly for Sunday morning worship. And on that Sunday, as collard greens stew in pots with ham hocks or turkey necks, Black folks — in their finest suits, dresses, and hats — congregate in a...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
John Jay
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Lee Bollinger
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Columbia University#Langston University#Slavery#College#African American#Reuters#The Ku Klux Klan#Harvard Law School
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
Fast Company

A landmark gun case could change New York’s concealed carry law—or worse

Accustomed to relatively strict gun laws, New Yorkers watching mass shootings unfold across other parts of the country in recent years may have felt somewhat invincible to indiscriminate gun violence. April 12 was a wake-up call, when a gunman started shooting at passengers on a subway car in Brooklyn during a morning commute. Now, a landmark Supreme Court case that’s due for a ruling this summer could compound fears of more, similar gun violence in crowded city spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy