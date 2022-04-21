ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD STATE PARK WEEK: Lt. Governor Rutherford visits Western Maryland parks

By Ya-Marie Sesay
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VymM_0fFNuHbD00

BOONSBORO, Md. ( WDVM ) — This is the second year Maryland leaders declared April 15th – 22nd Maryland State Park Week.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford is exploring all the parks across the state, he says it’s something he’s wanted to do for a while.

WDVM caught up with him at a park in Western Maryland to learn more about the investments being made to help maintain these parks.

His tour on Wednesday included South Moutain State Park and Woodmont Natural Resource Management Area.

“I wanted to get to all the state parks, just to one brings attention to the state parks but personally just to be able to see and experience our parks,” said Rutherford.

Piers Morgan talks tense fight with Trump: ‘What the f— is this’

Fort Frederick State Park Complex park manager Jacob Doyle says it excites him when people take interest in their parks.

“That’s why I do what I do is because I want to see people experience our state parks in Maryland. So it’s been really great to have taken interest and want to visit all of them,” said Doyle.

He says the pandemic brought out more visitors. “We saw a lot of new people that visit our parks that wouldn’t have before and I think it’s really been beneficial for the parks because it’s introduced a lot of folks that didn’t know or didn’t realize,” he said.

The pandemic also shed light on some issues state parks are dealing with.

“Parking is always an issue with we want as many people as we can to experience our state parks. With us here the maintenance of course, as well we have some things to get fixed,” said Doyle.

Recently state leaders included $150 million in the governor’s budget to invest in state parks.

“We want to be able to adequately take care of the lands that were responsible for. We want our visitors to have a good experience when they come to visit our parks. So the funding that the governor provided in his budget is really a historic 20-year high for us and will go a long way towards making sure we take care of our parks,” said Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s always good to know that we’re getting some more funding. Surely thankful for that,” said Doyle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Boonsboro, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week signed an additional 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to advance key administration initiatives, such as the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act. “Today, we signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and protect … Continue reading "Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland set to ‘transform’ its state park system amid record usage, making massive investment in rangers, new sites

If anyone in Patapsco Valley State Park has a problem, ranger Felicia Graves-Baker hears about it — whether it’s noisy campsite neighbors, a tree trunk blocking a trail, or, too commonly, a medical emergency. Visitors are often eager to meet a ranger, and encountering one makes them feel safer and behave more respectfully, park officials have found. So a typical day takes Graves-Baker along ...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boyd Rutherford
Person
Piers Morgan
DCist

Longtime News Anchor Wendy Rieger Dies At 65

Wendy Rieger, a longtime fixture of local television news, died Saturday at a hospice care facility in Montgomery County. She was 65. The cause of her death was glioblastoma, and follows a procedure last year to remove a cancerous tumor from her brain. Rieger was a mainstay of regional journalism,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Signs Maryland Public Safety Bills And Tax Credit For Jobs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed measures into law Thursday aimed at increasing public safety, jobs, environmental stewardship and mental health resources. The Republican governor, who prioritized initiatives to support the police and fight crime this legislative session, signed legislation to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a state gun analytics center to coordinate resources to screen and vet gun cases to improve the prosecution of gun crimes. “Violent crime continues to be Marylanders’ top priority, and today we’re signing our Judicial Transparency Act, so that the public knows more about the sentences that are being handed down for...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Update: Officials Have Euthanized The Capitol Hill Fox And Her Three Kits

There’s a tragic twist to the story of the Capitol Hill fox accused of biting and nipping multiple people earlier this week — the adult female was euthanized after her capture on Tuesday afternoon. Her baby foxes, called kits, were discovered on Capitol Hill grounds on Wednesday morning, according to D.C. Health.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Maryland#Washington Dc#Fort Frederick State Park#Governor
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia's Youngkin approves nearly $1 million in subsidies to Perdue

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved nearly $1 million worth of subsidies to Perdue to assist with an expansion project in Chesapeake. Perdue AgriBusiness, which is owned by Perdue Farms, plans to invest more than $59 million to modernize its facilities and increase the production of certain soy products. Youngkin approved two grants for this project, one worth $500,000 and the other worth $450,000. The company is also eligible for a third grant.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities

New Carrollton, Md. – (April 21, 2022) – Over $6.9 million in Section 811 project rental assistance has been awarded to the state of Maryland through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant. The 811 funds were awarded to fifteen other states in the country, totaling $54.7 million in affordable […] The post HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
FireRescue1

Bill honoring fallen Md. firefighter signed into law

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A bill named for Joshua Laird — a Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services battalion chief who died in August battling a two-alarm fire — was one of more than 100 that Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law Thursday. The new...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into a suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a black […]
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy