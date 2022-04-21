ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

NC house fire ruled murder-suicide; 4 shot, killed

By Dolan Reynolds, Lauren Crawford, Jordan Brown
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four family members were shot and killed on Monday in a Cooleemee home, and a fire was intentionally set in the home, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road.

Deputies say a man was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and believe he shot and killed his girlfriend and two children.

The DCSO initially responded to the scene to begin an investigation due to some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters.

Deputies continued to investigate on Tuesday morning in the burnt-out home, trying to determine the cause of the fire and if it is what killed the four people inside, including two children who were somewhere between eight months and four years old, according to deputies.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said the fire was intentionally set and identified the victims as:

  • 26-year-old Ashton Brown
  • 26-year-old Aschod Ewing-Meeks
  • 4-year-old Bella Ewing-Meeks
  • 8-month-old Brixx Ewing-Meeks

A passerby noticed the smoke Monday afternoon and alerted the firefighters at the nearest fire station. Once they put out the fire, they found the family dead.

“It’s definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood. It’s not an area where we have a lot of calls or issues,” Hartman said. “The neighbors said they were good neighbors.”

