Newport Beach, CA

Fire at Newport Beach Mansion Burns For Nearly 2 1/2 Hours

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A fire that is expected to cause a mansion in Newport Beach’s Big Canyon area to be red-tagged burned for...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 2

CBS LA

Group of burglars break into Newport Beach homes by smashing through second-story windows

Police are urging residents to be on alert after two particularly brazen break-ins in Newport Beach.Both break-ins happened Friday night, less than two miles apart, and were committed by a group of people, according to Newport Beach police. In both instances, the suspects broke a second-story window in order to get into the home, and got away in an SUV.The first break-in happened at a home in the Spyglass Hill community at about 8 p.m. As many as four people got into the home by using a ladder that had been in a side yard to climb to the window...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire Burns at Home Near La Jolla

Smoke was seen rising from the University City area Thursday from a fire in trees outside a home. SkyRanger 7 was over the home near the Interstate 5 and state Route 52 junction where it appeared cypress trees were burning, sending out a thick plume of smoke, which could be seen from a distance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fire Spinner Fatally Shot at Popular Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach

Friends say it is difficult to come back to Rosie's Dog Beach after a deadly shooting killed a talented fire spinner and performer there Tuesday night, but they're easing the pain through music. Less than 24 hours ago, Justin Morris, 27, who they knew as "Fluffy," was tragically gunned down.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Crews engaged with Second Alarm fire in Long Beach

Both Long Beach Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were engaged with a Second Alarm structure fire in Long Beach Friday afternoon. It was unknown what caused the blaze, which was located inside of a structure that appeared to be a warehouse on 69th Street. Two people were rescued from inside of the structure, though their statuses were not immediately available. Long Beach Fire disclosed via Twitter that there were multiple reports of explosions from within the building.With Sky9 overhead, noticeable damage could be seen on the exterior of the structure, as the roof appeared to have collapsed as a result of the fire. Crews were working in defensive mode, battling the blaze from above via ladder due to the potential danger posed by the structural damage the building had already sustained.This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman in South LA shot to death while sitting in her car

A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Comments / 0

