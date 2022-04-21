ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

RECALL: Zucchini sold at Walmart in 18 states may pose salmonella risk

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuH5g_0fFNqjGH00

(NEXSTAR) — World Variety Produce, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Organic Marketside Zucchini product due to possible salmonella contamination.

In an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , the company explained the recall is for case lot no. 38706503 bearing the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4. The package affected is 2 count/6 ounces.

World Variety says the Organic Marketside Zucchini was sold at some Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Listing for Wisconsin home includes photo of risqué sign in bedroom: ‘I … didn’t notice it’

Consumers who have purchased or believe they may have purchased the item are advised to throw it away immediately.

While no illnesses have been reported, the company notes salmonella organisms can cause serious and even fatal illnesses in young children, elderly or immunocompromised people. The company says the recall was triggered after a single lot of imported zucchini tested positive for salmonella.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact World Variety Produce at (800) 588-0151.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Health
State
Kentucky State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Arizona State
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Arkansas Health
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#The Recall#Nexstar#Organic#Upc
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy