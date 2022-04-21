ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal court may impose 'unconstitutional' maps if stalemate continues

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS — A federal three-judge panel on Wednesday said it will impose the third set of state legislative maps passed by Republicans but struck down as unconstitutional for a second primary election if officials and the Ohio Supreme Court can't resolve their months-long stalemate by May 28.

The second primary would be held on Aug. 2, a date when some counties are already planning special elections. The May 3 primary election is already under way for statewide, congressional, and local elections.

The judicial panel, two Republican appointees and one Democratic appointee, had previously warned that they could step in by Wednesday if there had been no resolution and voters' rights to cast ballots for state representative and senator were endangered. Wednesday's order provides a little more time but clearly tells members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission and the state court what will happen if things aren't resolved by the later date.

Although the Supreme Court, by another 4-3 vote, struck down a fourth set of maps as unconstitutionally partisan, there has been no indication yet that the 5-2 Republican-majority redistricting commission plans to reconvene anytime soon to try a fifth time. The Supreme Court gave the commission until May 6 to file new maps.

"Among the options presented to us, the Commission’s third map has one significant advantage over the others—a shorter timeline between selection and election," the two Republican judges wrote. "That is because the counties had already begun implementing that map when the Secretary of State told them to 'press pause' after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected it on March 16.

"Because 80 of the 88 counties implemented Map 3 and 'maintain a backup in their voter registration system,' its drop-dead date is May 28 — more than a month later than the others," it wrote; "Consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court..., this remedy vindicates the federal right to vote while maximizing the time available to the State to exercise its responsibility to draw voting districts."

While the state Supreme Court last week urged its federal colleagues to stay its hand, the federal bench said it will not wait longer than May 28.

"As of today, no map exists, uncertainty persists, and nothing ensures that a state-legislative election will happen at all," the federal judges wrote. "This court’s intervention, however, can restore a lawful and orderly election by ensuring Ohio voters, candidates, and officials know the districts that will apply — at least as a last resort. So we stay our hand until May 28."

While the federal judges agreed on the timetable, they broke 2-1 on which map to impose if the stalemate continues. The two Republicans opted on the third set of maps while the Democrat opted for maps drawn by two independent experts hired by the commission at a cost of nearly $100,000, maps the Republican-controlled commission ultimately rejected. The state Supreme Court said last week that these maps were probably the closest to passing constitutional muster and suggested the commission continue along that route.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Algenon Marbley said the third set of maps is "irredeemably flawed."

Those maps purportedly could have resulted in a 54-45 Republican-majority House of Representatives and 18-15 Senate. That is generally in line with how voters have cast ballots in statewide elections over the last decade.

But the state Supreme Court found that a number of the so-called "Democratic-leaning" districts just barely registered as blue while Republican districts generally had much more comfortable margins.

The independent mapmakers would have also created 54-45 and 18-15 GOP majorities but with fewer toss-up Democratic districts.

“Tonight, the federal court showed that they do not appreciate the Republican commissioners passing the buck,” said Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D., Upper Arlington), one of the two Democratic commissioners. "The federal court gave us another six weeks to draw state legislative maps. Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court directed us to produce constitutional maps by May 6. We have work to do, and we need to start now.

"We have the time, resources, and ability to do this right," she said. "We will not quit. We will never stop fighting for Ohioans’ freedom to vote in fair districts.”

what a mess....republicans bungled this in a big way but yet are grinning. they'll get the map they wanted due to judicial corruption. how can the court impose an unconstitutional map?

