Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson; Linn; Miami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Miami, northwestern Linn, eastern Johnson, northwestern Cass and southwestern Jackson Counties through 945 AM CDT At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lane, or 7 miles southwest of Osawatomie, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Parker, Clare, Lackmans, Stillwell and Stanley. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 209 and 227. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 73 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
