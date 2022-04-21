ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 11:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Inland Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson; Linn; Miami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Miami, northwestern Linn, eastern Johnson, northwestern Cass and southwestern Jackson Counties through 945 AM CDT At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lane, or 7 miles southwest of Osawatomie, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Parker, Clare, Lackmans, Stillwell and Stanley. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 209 and 227. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 73 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Aitkin, western Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 945 AM CDT At 920 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Onamia, to near Mora, to near Brunswick, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported penny sized hail near Mora at 917 AM. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Henriette around 935 AM CDT. Brook Park around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hinckley, Mille Lacs Lake and Malmo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:28:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snow Melt Starting Across The Southeast Interior Most of the Southeast Interior saw the depth of snow on the ground drop several inches on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the 50s. Today and Sunday will remain warm with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and lower 30s, with similar conditions expected for most of next week. These warm temperatures will cause the snowpack to warm and continue to melt over the next week. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. The amount of melt water will increase dramatically over the next week. Water will pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop over the next week as the snowmelt increases. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches, as well as moving vehicles to higher ground and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

