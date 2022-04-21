Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:28:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snow Melt Starting Across The Southeast Interior Most of the Southeast Interior saw the depth of snow on the ground drop several inches on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the 50s. Today and Sunday will remain warm with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and lower 30s, with similar conditions expected for most of next week. These warm temperatures will cause the snowpack to warm and continue to melt over the next week. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. The amount of melt water will increase dramatically over the next week. Water will pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop over the next week as the snowmelt increases. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches, as well as moving vehicles to higher ground and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO