Washington County, AR

Washington County sample ballots available for midterm primary elections

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sample ballots for the upcoming midterm primary election are available for Washington County residents on the county’s website .

Users can also enter their information on the secretary of state’s Voter View website to find the location and availability of voting centers in Washington County.

Sebastian County checking voting machines for upcoming election

Sample ballots for the upcoming election can also be found at the bottom of that page.

The upcoming elections are May 24.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
