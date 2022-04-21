ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election: Le Pen impresses but Macron holds firm in TV debate

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first sign that everyone in France will have been looking out for in the debate was whether Marine Le Pen would again be as cringingly awful as she was five years ago. That was when - in the equivalent pre-election encounter with Emmanuel Macron - she was shown to be...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Guardian

Orbán, Le Pen... voters are sending a chilling message to Europe’s beleaguered centre

Today’s Brexit Conservatives will hate the comparison, but there are inconvenient parallels between their domestic agenda and Hungary’s newly elected, self-confessed apostle of democratic illiberalism, Viktor Orbán, French uber-nationalist and anti-immigrant Marine Le Pen and Poland’s murky Law and Justice party. All trumpet a boastful nationalism and disregard international law, all aim to create a hostile climate for immigrants, all believe the electoral system should be manipulated for their advantage, all distrust a pluralist media, all want to limit dissent and expand summary policing powers, all incline to traditional views about sexuality and the family and, to varying degrees, all are climate change deniers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

French election: Le Pen angered by protest over ties to Putin

France's two rivals for the presidency have traded accusations after a woman was manhandled for protesting against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's ties to Russia's Vladimir Putin. The protester was dragged along the floor after she held up a heart-shaped sign showing Ms Le Pen meeting the Russian leader in...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Macron, Le Pen or abstain: In Paris suburbs, voters face devil’s choice as French election looms

For Aliti Faya, it’s as if time has stood still for two decades.It was 2002 when he and other young left-leaning French voters in the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis were faced with a tough choice: save the republic by choosing conservative standard-bearer Jacques Chirac, or allow far-right extremist Jean-Marie Le Pen to become president of France.Then, five years ago, came yet another devil’s choice: the far-right maverick’s daughter and political heir, Marine Le Pen, against the centrist newcomer Emmanuel Macron.And now, yet again, voters face a rematch on 24 April between the two candidates, Ms Le Pen and Mr...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin hunts SAS in Ukraine: Russia launches formal probe into whether British elite troops 'specialising in sabotage and guerrilla warfare' are on the ground in Lviv

Warring Russian President Vladimir Putin has today launched a search for British SAS forces alleged to be fighting in western Ukraine. The Kremlin's Investigative Committee (IC), often referred to as Putin's personal CIA, said Saturday it will look into 'the facts of the activities of British SAS saboteurs in Ukrainian regions,' in particular Lviv, according to state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Le Pen is bad, but many French Muslims like me don’t want to vote for Macron either

Like clockwork, Muslim women have once again become a central topic in French politics, as people prepare to vote in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday. “For me, the question of the headscarf is not an obsession,” Emmanuel Macron said last week, signalling that he was happy with the status quo – headscarves are currently not allowed in schools – but also suggesting his far-right rival Marine Le Pen’s plan to ban them entirely was beyond the pale.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY

