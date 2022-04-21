ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacoby Brissett ready to be called upon regardless of NFL’s decision on Deshaun Watson

By Daryl Ruiter
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – For years, the most popular Browns player among the team’s fans was the backup quarterback.

With a nucleus of young star players secured, that is no longer the case, but newcomer Jacoby Brissett certainly showed why he’s so well respected Wednesday while speaking with reporters for the first time.

The Browns signed Brissett to back up Deshaun Watson, acquired from the Texans in a blockbuster trade last month, and with a potential suspension looming as a result of allegations made against Cleveland’s new $230 million quarterback, Brissett may need to be ready for Week 1.

“That’s not my place to try to predict that and I wouldn’t be in the position that I am in today if I worried about things like that,” Brissett said. “I’ve always prepared myself like a starter. I carry myself like a starter because when those opportunities present themselves, I want to show that I am that, so and obviously I’m here to support the room, Deshaun and Josh [Dobbs] and all those guys in there.”

Brissett has started 37 of the 60 games he’s appeared in over the first six years of his NFL career since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Patriots where he had the opportunity to learn from Tom Brady.

He and Brady still talk on occasion, and he credits the seven-time Super Bowl champion with having a lasting impact on him as a rookie.

“Just the passion and the attention to detail for this position, and how much weight comes with being the quarterback of a franchise, of a team,” Brissett said. “And being the same guy every day, each and every day, and that players can lean on, coaches can lean on, that you're gonna be that guy that we can rely on.”

Brissett, who has completed nearly 61% of his passes for 7,742 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his career, started 15 games for the Colts in 2017 and 2019 and five more for the Dolphins last season.

While he was brought to Cleveland specifically to be the backup, he stays ready to be called upon.

“I never go into a situation like I’m a No. 2 guy regardless of where my situation is,” Brissett said. “I understand that, but I always prepare like I’m the starter. I‘m always [ready] because you never know.
Whatever the circumstance is, you’re always one play away, so when those opportunities present themselves, I make sure I go in to prove myself right.”

The 22 civil lawsuits hanging over Watson aren’t going away any time soon. Watson may have to step away for depositions this offseason regardless of an agreement between the two parties not to move forward with trials during the season.

Watson’s legal troubles continue to loom and could be a distraction, but Brissett feels they will be able to keep the focus on football when needed.

“I've been around this league to know that players, we deal with real life things, and it goes deeper than football obviously,” Brissett said.
“That's the unique and best part on this team is being able to escape from everything and be around people you can lean on and talk to and be a support for. I'm obviously there for anybody on the team, player, coach, whatever it is because I'm sure at some point this year or at some point in my life, I'll need somebody on this team to talk to.”

Brissett’s focus is on learning Kevin Stefanski’s evolving playbook that is being retrofitted this offseason to fit the skillsets of his new quarterback room.

“It's only been like a month, but I'm learning it. So that's good,” Brissett said. “But we talk every day in the meetings, and we've talked on the phone. We're gonna do what the strength of the team is, obviously, you look at the Browns, it's no shock. I mean, we have two of the best running backs in the NFL, and teams understand that as well. So, it's gonna be a run and play action, and then everything else that comes with that.”

The trade for Watson plus signing Brissett and Doobs completed the Browns’ overhaul at the position which also created a unique situation rarely seen in the NFL today.

“This my first time I've been in all black quarterback room and being able to share some of those experiences and those… cultural things that you just know that we kind of had some similar upbringings and things of that nature,” Brissett said. “So that's pretty unique and that's pretty cool.

“Obviously, we haven't played the game yet so everybody's happy, but you can tell that we're gonna compete with each other and get each other better and be there to support each other.”

