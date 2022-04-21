ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Listing for Wisconsin home includes photo of risqué sign in bedroom: ‘I … didn’t notice it’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6b6n_0fFNoShs00

(NEXSTAR) – Poundtown… Is that a suburb of Milwaukee, maybe?

A real-estate listing in Wisconsin is going viral on social media thanks to a risqué sign that hangs above the headboard in one of the bedrooms — a sign that declares the area “Poundtown.”

“When I originally listed it, I just kind of didn’t notice it, really,” said Spencer Hegenbarth, the RE/MAX agent representing the property. “They have a lot of signs in their house.”

Gov. Ivey responds to Maxine Waters’ comments calling campaign ad ‘racist’

Hegenbarth isn’t exaggerating. The owners of the Onalaska home hung decorative signs in almost every corner of every room, from signs reading “EAT” and “Pantry” in the kitchen, to signs reading “brush & floss” or “please seat yourself” in the bathrooms.

Hegenbarth said he didn’t become aware of the most risqué sign in the house — “Welcome to Poundtown,” in the bedroom — until a “whole bunch of people” started messaging him after the listing went live on Friday.

“I’ve had some fun conversations from it,” he told Nexstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFdQF_0fFNoShs00
Listing agent Spencer Hegenbarth said he didn’t really notice the sign until others reached out and made him aware. (Spencer Hegenbarth)

The internet has been having a field day with it too, especially after Hegenbarth’s listing was featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild social-media accounts.

“It was so quaint until we got to the bedroom,” one user wrote.

“My kind of home!” another joked.

Gov. Ivey responds to Maxine Waters’ comments calling campaign ad ‘racist’

Hegenbarth also revealed that the house actually belongs to his brother and sister-in-law, the latter of whom runs a sign business on the side. The “Poundtown” sign is actually an offering from their “after-hours” line, according to Hegenbarth.

“They have a great sense of humor,” Hegenbarth said.

He also wasn’t surprised when the home went under contract after only a few days on the market. After all, he’s seen buyers overlook much wilder décor elements.

“I see a lot of weird stuff in houses,” Hegenbarth told Nexstar. “Sexual restraints, swings in bedrooms. I’ve seen boudoir photos … I didn’t think [this one] was anything crazy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxine Waters
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Suit claims city trying to limit Confederate statue protests

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An organization that has staged dozens of protests against a Confederate monument in north Alabama filed suit contending the city of Florence is trying to limit the demonstrations in violation of free-speech guarantees. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Project Say Something and its founder, Camille Bennett. It claims the city […]
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Zillow Gone Wild
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collects $107K worth of narcotics, eight guns during drug stings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted two narcotics investigations on April 21, 2022. The operations were conducted by the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force. Of the two operations, the sheriff’s office said a total of eight firearms and an estimated of $107,352 worth of illegal narcotics were seized and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

3 arrested following search warrants on Blan Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Columbus Police Department arrested three people after serving search and arrest warrants at a house on Blan Street. The warrants were issued at a house located in the 2700 block of Blan Street, on April 20, 2022. Investigators with the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit were at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for suspect, seeking public help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assualt Unit is seeking public help in identifying a suspect. Authorities describe the unidentified individual as a black male, with a light complexion, and around 6 feet tall. The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Man wanted in Americus terrorist treat case captured

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Americus following terroristic threats has been captured. According to officials with the Americus Police Department, Riyod Oshay Reddick, Jr. is now in police custody. On April 22, 2022, the police department posted an update on it’s Facebook page saying Reddick had been captured. Police said Reddick was […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy