ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Verizon outage blamed on fiber issue, services returning to normal

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Dom McAndrew
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUEDQ_0fFNo9GY00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Verizon cellphone services were out of action across large areas of the United States Wednesday due to a reported fiber issue.

Some users reported cellphone calls ringing before hearing an error message when the other party tried to pick up. First reports of the service being down were received around 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

At around 4:15 p.m. CT, Verizon Support told one Fresno, California-area customer on Twitter they were “aware some customers … may be experiencing issues and our network teams are looking into this.”

In another tweet , Verizon Support noted there was “an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers.”

Auburn Police urge safety after rideshare driver charged with raping customer

“Our engineers are engaged, and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

According to Downdetector , issues with Verizon services weren’t just limited to the Fresno. The problems were reported most in cities like Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Seattle, as well as Denver and New York.

The outage also impacted some emergency crews. For example, a post on the Clovis Police Department’s Twitter page confirmed 911 services were still operating, but dispatch was unable to call back for 911 hangups from cellphones.

Shortly after 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Verizon Support explained the outage was due to “a fiber issue.”

“The issue was identified and resolved and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual,” a support agent wrote. Customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their device.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Verizon Customers#Nexstar#Kgpe#Ksee Kgpe#Verizon Support#Twitter#Auburn Police
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NBC Bay Area

Balloons Blamed for Santa Clara Power Outage

Did you know there's a state law that says helium-filled balloons need to be weighted down? Yes, that's to avoid power outages such as the one that affected more than 2,600 Silicon Valley Power customers on Sunday morning. Irked customers posting on Twitter wondered if the balloons in question were...
SANTA CLARA, CA
US News and World Report

Apple Says Resolved IMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week

(Reuters) -Apple Inc said it has resolved the issues that caused outages to its iMessage service after complaints earlier on Thursday, as the tech behemoth grappled with disruptions to its cloud services for the third time this week. User reports complaining of iMessage outages on Downdetector.com started climbing shortly after...
RETAIL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collects $107K worth of narcotics, eight guns during drug stings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted two narcotics investigations on April 21, 2022. The operations were conducted by the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force. Of the two operations, the sheriff’s office said a total of eight firearms and an estimated of $107,352 worth of illegal narcotics were seized and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Suit claims city trying to limit Confederate statue protests

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An organization that has staged dozens of protests against a Confederate monument in north Alabama filed suit contending the city of Florence is trying to limit the demonstrations in violation of free-speech guarantees. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Project Say Something and its founder, Camille Bennett. It claims the city […]
FLORENCE, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy