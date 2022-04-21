ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECALL: Zucchini sold at Walmart in 18 states may pose salmonella risk

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — World Variety Produce, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Organic Marketside Zucchini product due to possible salmonella contamination.

In an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , the company explained the recall is for case lot no. 38706503 bearing the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4. The package affected is 2 count/6 ounces.

World Variety says the Organic Marketside Zucchini was sold at some Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased or believe they may have purchased the item are advised to throw it away immediately.

While no illnesses have been reported, the company notes salmonella organisms can cause serious and even fatal illnesses in young children, elderly or immunocompromised people. The company says the recall was triggered after a single lot of imported zucchini tested positive for salmonella.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact World Variety Produce at (800) 588-0151.

