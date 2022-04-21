ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

No. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Neptune - Boys lacrosse recap

By Lauren Knego
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Connor Spagnuola recorded a hat trick as Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Neptune 16-0 in Rumson....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Sports
Neptune Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 7 Ranney over Brick Memorial - Baseball recap

Brett Wehringer went 2-for-4 with three RBI to help Ranney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, take n 8-3 win over Brick Memorial, in Brick. Ranney (10-1) went on a four-run rally in the third inning turn a 3-2 lead into a 7-2 lead. A.J. Garcia went 2-for-3 with...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Howell defeats Freehold Township - Baseball recap

Daniel Furlong picked up the win as Howell, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Freehold Township 12-2 in five innings in Howell. Furlong allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five for Howell, which remained undefeated at 9-0. Thomas Strauch went 2-for-3 with...
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Marlboro - Girls lacrosse recap

Jada Garcia finished with four goals and one assist as Old Bridge defeated Marlboro 14-3 in Old Bridge. Gabrielle Walker recorded a hat trick and one assist, while Sophia Farkas chipped in a hat trick as Old Bridge improved to 7-0. Jenna Scopellite scored twice. Gabrielle Malanga and Joey Grotkopf...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Summit over Westfield - Girls lacrosse recap

Lily Spinner led with three goals and three assists while Ashley Thomas added a hat trick and an assist as Summit, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 16-2, over Westfield. Summit improves to 7-1 while Westfield is now 3-5. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Glen Ridge over Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Immaculate Heart, 10-2. Hana Yang and Katie Powers recorded two goals and one assist apiece while Defne Zeybek scored twice for Glen Ridge (5-4), which trailed by two at halftime before putting together a monster second half, outscoring IHA 10-0 to pull away and put things out of reach.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: Sparta edges Morris Knolls on Wood double-overtime goal (PHOTO)

As the final minutes of the second period of overtime ticked away, it seemed as if Thursday’s game between Sparta and Morris Knolls was heading towards a draw. However, Sparta’s Ryan Rossi found a lane and cut through the opposing defense, getting within scoring range before a defender’s stick jostled the ball loose and sent it up into the air in front of the goal.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Bishop Eustace - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Booker tallied three goals and two assists while Riley Dundee also recorded a hat trick in Camden Catholic’s 9-8 win over Bishop Eustace, in Camden. Camden Catholic (2-6) scored all nine of its goals in the second half to erase the 6-0 lead Bishop Eustace (5-3) took into the half.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Overbrook- Softball recap

Cambrie Todd and Zoie Mantzell each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Gloucester Catholic to an 8-2 win over Overbrook in Sewell. Greta Wolf tripled and drove in two runs, while Emily McGinn had two hits and an RBI for Gloucester Catholic (5-1). Adrianna Green pitched and gave up one run on two hits, struck out 13, and walked one over five innings of work.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Paramus Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Achille Pompidou notched four goals while Maxwell Chow added three goals and four assists as Dwight-Englewood won on the road, 13-5, over Paramus Catholic. Jacob Schiffman tallied two goals and an assist while Lucas Angert struck twice for Dwight-Englewood (2-6), which scored five unanswered goals in the second period for a 6-3 advantage.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Lewis gets 7 goals as Central Regional tops Brick Memorial

Junior Hannah Lewis tallied seven goals to help lead Central Regional to a 13-6 win over Brick Memorial. Lewis has 32 goals so far this season and 142 overall. Junior Riley Coltenback produced a hat trick and senior Kayla Kryzkowski got two goals for Central Regional (3-4), which won its second straight game after losing four in a row.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Autism Awareness Challenge baseball recaps for Friday, April 22

Shane Kidder went 4-for-6 with seven RBI, four runs scored, a double, triple, and home run as Plainfield overpowered East Brunswick Tech 18-6 in the Autism Awareness Challenge. Jayden Whitaker finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored and Erick Rodriguez was 4-for-5 with two stolen bases for Plainfield (4-4), which won...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy