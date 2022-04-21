ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Softball: Marrero tosses 1-hit shutout as Perth Amboy tops North Brunswick

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 2 days ago
Yavely Marrero tossed a one-hit shutout through seven innings as Perth Amboy won its seventh straight game with an 8-0 victory over North...

