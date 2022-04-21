Softball: Marrero tosses 1-hit shutout as Perth Amboy tops North Brunswick

Holy Angels scored six runs in the second inning and held on for an 11-9 win over Old Tappan on Thursday in Demarest. Holy Angels led 6-0 after two innings and 9-3 after four, but Old Tappan tied it at 9-9 with two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Holy Angels had two runs in the bottom of the sixth for what became the winning margin.

OLD TAPPAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO