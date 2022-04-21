Softball: Marrero tosses 1-hit shutout as Perth Amboy tops North Brunswick
Yavely Marrero tossed a one-hit shutout through seven innings as Perth Amboy won its seventh straight game with an 8-0 victory over North...www.nj.com
Yavely Marrero tossed a one-hit shutout through seven innings as Perth Amboy won its seventh straight game with an 8-0 victory over North...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0