Gabriel Rivera went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead Dickinson to a victory at home over Hoboken, 9-3. Diego Moran struck out 10 and walked three, allowing four hits and three runs (two unearned) over six innings on the mound for Dickinson (6-2), which jumped out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO