Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Bash Red Wolves, 10-3

By Oliver Grigg
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 4 Arkansas’ offense pummeled Arkansas State’s pitching staff for the second night in a row, bashing its way to a 10-3 win on Wednesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete the midweek series sweep of its in-state foe. The Razorbacks, now 30-7...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

KARK

Arkansas’ Commitment List Shrinks by One

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M takes Game 1 from Arkansas in pitchers’ duel

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire’s Joey Ickes

As we approach another SEC weekend series, it is time to introduce a new way to preview the upcoming matchup. We present to you a series called “Know Your Enemy” where we dig deeper into Arkansas Baseball’s upcoming opponent with a member of a fellow College Wire site. This week, we get to know this weekend’s opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies, thanks to Joey Ickes, managing editor of the newly launched Aggies Wire. The No. 4 Razorbacks travel to Texas A&M for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Arkansas has bounced back by winning seven games in a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Kait 8

#6 Arkansas softball beats #9 Florida in series opener

No. 6 Arkansas put up nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 9-1 (6 inn.), series-opening win over No. 9 Florida at Katie Seashole Stadium Friday night. The Razorbacks improve to 33-8 overall and a conference-best 12-4. Junior RHP Chenise Delce (12-2) turned in another impressive outing, twirling her eighth complete game of the season while surrendering just one run on four hits. Delce tossed five-straight scoreless innings to start the game and dealt eight strikeouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Coming off 'miserable' performance, Ole Miss hosts rival Bulldogs in pivotal series

OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment. The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.
OXFORD, MS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 3 Arkansas baseball at Texas A&M: Live score updates from Razorbacks' SEC road trip

No. 3 Arkansas baseball is hitting the road to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. CT (SECN+). The Razorbacks lost Game 1 on Friday 2-1 The Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5 SEC) are coming off their first sweep of LSU since 2011. Arkansas bounced back in the series last weekend after a rare SEC series loss to Florida the weekend before.  ...
FORT SMITH, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas men’s golf team moves up at SEC Championships

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas had one of the better rounds of the day going before struggling down the stretch. However, the Razorbacks did card a 4-under-par round (276) and moved up to 10th (+4 / 564) after two days at the SEC Championship, played at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course. Vanderbilt maintained […]
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
FanSided

Alabama Softball: Tide must rally to stay in hunt for SEC crown

Going into the second to last SEC regular-season series, Alabama Softball appeared poised to overtake the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC with an 11-4 record, with the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 2 from a 13-5 SEC record. Complete SEC Softball standings are available here. Like the Crimson Tide,...
ALABAMA STATE
KBTX.com

Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now won eight of their last ten games and snapped the Razorbacks’ seven game winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kait 8

Arkansas State track & field hosting Red Wolves Open this weekend

Athletes from 15 teams will converge “between the tracks” this weekend, as Arkansas State track and field hosts the Red Wolves Open Friday and Saturday at the A-State Track and Field Complex. The event begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the women’s hammer throw, with the men following....
JONESBORO, AR

