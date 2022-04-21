ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll Plantation, ME

1 person seriously injured in house fire

By Stephanie Wittenbach
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLL PLANTATION — A house in Carroll Plantation is completely destroyed after it caught fire this afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department commanding officer John White– the girlfriend and homeowner were there at the...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Woman Suffers Serious Burns in Penobscot County Fire

A woman was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after a fire Wednesday afternoon that swept through a house in Carroll Plantation in northern Penobscot County. The Springfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1848 Main Road at around 2:40 p.m. Officials say the homeowner and his girlfriend were...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A firefighter was hurt Saturday afternoon while battling a house fire in northeast Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire at a one-and-a-half story home on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue, in the city’s Marshall Terrace neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s eaves and chimney. Firefighters discovered that a large and “extremely hot” fire was burning in the basement fireplace, and flames were spreading to the roof. (credit: CBS) Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said that gas in the attic likely caused a small “flashover” explosion near the top of the chimney. One firefighter was near the explosion and suffered minor burns to their face and neck. Paramedics brought the wounded firefighter to the hospital, where they are expected to recover. All residents were able to escape the fire, and no other injuries were reported. According to Rucker, the homeowner was burning things in the fireplace before the fire started. It’s unclear what exactly was being burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage was mostly contained to the fireplace and chimney.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHAS 11

Police say two women dead, one injured in Kentucky house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured. They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.
BELL COUNTY, KY
KARE 11

Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Carroll Plantation, ME
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Penobscot Valley Hospital#The Lee Fire Department
NECN

3 Killed in Explosion, Fire in Maine Cabin

A fire that swept through a log cabin in Montville, Maine, killed three people and wiped out the home and a garage, officials said. The cause of the fire late Wednesday afternoon on Darci Lane appears to be a stove gas leak, said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety.
MONTVILLE, ME
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized on Friday night. Officers responded to the area near 26th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. and found two people “suffering from gunshot wounds,” Phoenix police said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to incident in Saco, bridge closed

SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and Saco Police were on the scene of an incident in Saco Friday night that closed the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, a driver of a vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over.
SACO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy