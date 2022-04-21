ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvH0F_0fFNlZvA00

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 on Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are once again facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening for Game 2, and for the contest both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Bucks have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 at home on Sunday evening.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan joins Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose after fulfilling guarantee in Bulls’ Game 2 win

Forget Saul Goodman and the last season of Better Caul Saul, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan made an even better guarantee and fulfilled it—and more. After an abysmal performance in their Game 1 loss, DeRozan assured reporters that he will bounce back in Game 2. That’s exactly what he did, leading the Bulls with a 41-point barrage over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to even up their first round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone. On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy