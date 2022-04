HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team picked up a dramatic win over William & Mary Friday night at Eagle Field. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Reifsnider launched a double off the right field wall to score Nick Zona as the Dukes claimed a 5-4, walk-off victory in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. James Madison improves to 21-17 overall (7-6 CAA) while William & Mary drops to 17-17 overall (7-6 CAA).

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO