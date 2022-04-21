Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening.

According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had drowned.

The man’s body was sent for autopsy and officials will continue to investigate.

The Gun Barrel City Police Department was originally working the case with the Texas Game Wardens, and asked for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to help assist with the case.

This story is developing, KETK will give updates as more information comes out.

