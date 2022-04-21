Steve Nash Appears To Contradict Report About Ben Simmons

Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

Before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons could return as soon Game 3 or 4.

Nash appeared to refute the report when asked about it.

"That's news to me," Nash said on Wednesday. "I don't think we're targeting any game, I think we're trying to see how he develops, how he progresses."

Related stories on NBA basketball