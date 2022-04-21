Steve Nash Appears To Contradict Report About Ben Simmons
Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2.
Before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons could return as soon Game 3 or 4.
Nash appeared to refute the report when asked about it.
"That's news to me," Nash said on Wednesday. "I don't think we're targeting any game, I think we're trying to see how he develops, how he progresses."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 1