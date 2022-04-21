JC BASEBALL: MC beats OC on Blackwell's walk-off homer

Midland College baseball player Ryan Blackwell

Ryan Blackwell hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift Midland College to a 20-18 win over Odessa College during Wednesday’s non-conference game at Christensen Stadium.

Midland Christian grad Rhett Clark and Roman Thompson each had five RBIs to lead the Chaps’ bats.

Trailing 18-17, MC (31-15) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, and it got the scoring started when Clark singled home Chris Garcia.

Eight of the Chaps hitters had at least two hits.

Clark went 4-for-6 with two runs scored; Garcia was 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and four runs scored; Gibrian Pena went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored; Tyler Wulfert was 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored; Thompson was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two runs scored; Luke Bumpus went 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Garrett Williams was 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored, and Blackwell was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

MC’s Aaron Molina struck out four over two perfect innings for the win.

The Chaps had 23 hits, while the Wranglers (29-17) contributed with 22 hits.

The Chaps (17-7 in conference) host Western Texas College in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader at noon Friday.