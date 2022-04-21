ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elite East Coast Offensive Lineman Samson Okunlola Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpRQj_0fFNlQyd00

One of the best recruits in Massachusetts and top tackles in the country now has the chance to join the Bruins' 2023 class.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the biggest, most physical linemen in the nation earned a cross-country invite from the Bruins.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 offensive tackle Samson Oklunlola on Tuesday, the Thayer Academy (MA) junior announced on Twitter. Coming from Brockton, Massachusetts, Oklunlola is one of the most sought after recruits in the northeast, drawing more high-profile attention than nearly anyone else in the region.

Oklunlola has offers from Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado State, UConn, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, UMass, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Morgan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Michigan and Michigan State hosted Okunlala for visits in March, and he also made stops at Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia earlier in the offseason. Last summer, Okunlala visited Florida and Georgia.

Okunlola's older brother, Samuel, just joined Pittsburgh this offseason as an early enrollee and was the Panthers' third-ranked recruit in the 2022 cycle.

The younger Oklunlola brother is the higher-rated of the two, earning four stars from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports has Oklunlola ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 2 Massachusetts product and No. 25 player in the entire 2023 class, while Rivals pegs him as the No. 1 player in the Bay State.

In addition to thriving as an offensive lineman at several all-star camps, Oklunlola also has experience on the defensive side of the ball, but he is being pursued almost exclusively as an offensive tackle. Oklunlola has already earned an invite to the 2023 NBC All-American Bowl.

At 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Oklunlola already boasts a college-ready frame and the physical profile of a prototypical left tackle. The Bruins had one of those in Sean Rhyan the past three seasons, but their former top 2019 recruit is NFL bound.

UCLA has Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal and rising sophomore Garrett DiGiorgio set to start at tackle in 2022, plus super senior defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman Tyler Manoa as a third option. O'Neal may or may not have the eligibility to return for 2023, though, so the Bruins will once again be looking for a new starting tackle next offseason.

Okunlola has excelled off the gridiron as well, competing in shot put and discus as a freshman on his high school's track & field team. Just this past winter, Okunlala won the New England Indepedent Sports League wrestling title as a junior.

Considering his offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan and Georgia Tech, Okunlola also boasts a highly-coveted academic profile.

Whether Oklunlola decides to go to UCLA or one of the other 42 programs that are currently courting him remains to be seen. Were he to commit to the Bruins, he would become the team's highest-rated recruit in the class with three-star wide receiver Grant Gray currently standing as their only 2023 pledge.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

13 Schools Named For Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

Last Saturday, it was reported that Memphis freshman Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal. Shortly after that report came out, Bates released a letter for his fans. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Auburn, CA
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Gridiron Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#College Football#Elite East Coast#The Thayer Academy#Twitter#Boston College#Georgia Tech#Lsu#Notre Dame#Ole Miss#Rutgers#Penn State#Panthers
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

College football odds: Bettors back surprise team to win CFP

Quick – you have $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket and need to make a wager. Who do you bet on to win the College Football National Championship this coming season?. Do you wager on Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide? Or throw the money down on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs?
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Meeting With Brother Of NFL Star

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be picking in this year’s draft until the third round, but that doesn’t mean they can’t add some impact players to their championship core. According to NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Rams will meet with Georgia running back James Cook this Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Herm Edwards Under Fire For Latest Roster News

The bad news continues to pour in for Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils. On Thursday, star linebacker Eric Gentry and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal. This development brings even more heat to a program/head coach that are already under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Linebacker transfer Caleb Johnson in a Texas uniform during his visit

The Texas Longhorns are looking to continue their hot streak in the transfer portal, specifically to add more help on the defensive side of the ball. They have a prime opportunity to do so with UCLA transfer and former Longhorn, Caleb Johnson. Johnson’s first tenure at Texas after transferring from Fullerton Junior College was extremely brief, playing in just three games before hitting the portal.
TEXAS STATE
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
745
Followers
856
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy