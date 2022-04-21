1 killed in plane crash along 210 Freeway in Sylmar

One person died when a small plane crashed alongside a highway in the Los Angeles region Wednesday, according to the L.A. fire department, California Highway Patrol, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The one victim was also the only person onboard — the pilot, investigators said — when the red, twin-engine Cessna 337 Skymaster crashed in an embankment off the 210 Freeway near Hubbard Street in Sylmar around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to contain a fuel leak and respond to any passengers onboard. However, authorities have not yet identified the lone pilot on board.

The airplane narrowly missed afternoon traffic cruising along the highway, but the significant response by first responders snarled westbound traffic as police warned drivers to avoid the area.

The NTSB will lead and coordinate the investigation with local departments.

Although the crash occurred close to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima in San Fernando Valley, it's unclear where the plane departed.

