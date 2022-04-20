ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Central golfers Honea, Coronado in Top 30 after Day 1 of regionals

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 2 days ago

San Angelo Central High School's Ryann Honea is tied for 14th with a first-round score of 80, and fellow Lady Cats senior Emily Coronado is tied for 29th with an 84 at the halfway point of the Region I-6A Girls Golf Tournament at Tangle Ridge Country Club in Cedar Hill.

Southlake Carroll's MaKayla Tyrell leads the medalist standings with a 2-under par 72, followed by Timber Creek's Samantha Gibbs (74), Byron Nelson's Jordyn Arts (74), Hebron's Stalee Fields (74) and Coppell's Kirstin Angosta (75).

Lady Hawks leads the team standings with a 304 total, followed by Carroll (312), Coppell (321), Allen (327) and Denton Guyer (334).

The top three teams and top three individuals not on one of those qualifying teams will advance to the UIL Class 6A state tournament May 16-17 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Honea is the defending state champion. The University of Louisville signee has made it to state every year the tourney has been held in her career. It was canceled her sophomore year in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This is Coronado's first trip to regionals.

Charles Bryce is a journalist covering sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip at cbryce@gannett.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo Central golfers Honea, Coronado in Top 30 after Day 1 of regionals

