Monte Vista fire update: several structures lost, emergency declaration sought

An unknown number of structures were damaged or lost after a fire ignited in Monte Vista on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Unconfirmed reports by local media said 16 structures were involved.

The fire had grown to 17 acres by mid-evening but a spokesman with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said the fire "is no longer growing but there are still some hot spots we continue to work on."

Mandatory evacuations ordered in Monte Vista Courtesy of SLV Emergency

First responders were sent to the northern part of the city at 12:15 p.m. after reports of a fire. When fire crews and police officers arrived the fire was "already out of control and approaching structures," said Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder.

Authorities issued a reverse 911 call and ordered the residents of over 100 homes to evacuate. Officers also went door-to-door to ensure each resident was safe, Dingfelder said.

As of 6:30 p.m. there were no reports of injuries or people missing in connection with the fire. Additionally, Dingfelder said they did not have an approximate number of lost or damaged structures, although the Valley Courier newspaper reporting 16 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Residents who lost homes or live within the evacuation zone are being directed to seek assistance from the American Red Cross who established a shelter at the Valley Church of the Nazarene at 228 Madison St. in Monte Vista.

Monte Vista is about 220 miles southwest of Denver in Rio Grande County.

"This is a disaster for Monte Vista," said Monte Vista's Mayor Dale Becker during the press conference. "(But) we all pulled together ... I'm sorry we're here for this, but thank you all for being here."

Dingfelder said there wasn't a timeline for when evacuated residents could return to their home but emphasized safety is their top priority.

"We have to make sure it's safe," he said. "Please be patient with us. We're working as quickly as we can to help you get back into your places."

City Manager Gigi Dennis said the city and county are already working on an emergency declaration in an attempt to receive additional resources to battle the blaze.

The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

Becker said when tragedy struck their small, rural community on Wednesday, everyone came together to make sure one another was safe.

"When everyone pulls together they pull together hard," he said. "I've heard restaurants that are bringing meals in and that's a great feeling because we are a community together."