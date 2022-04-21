ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

Monte Vista fire update: several structures lost, emergency declaration sought

By David Mullen The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

An unknown number of structures were damaged or lost after a fire ignited in Monte Vista on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Unconfirmed reports by local media said 16 structures were involved.

The fire had grown to 17 acres by mid-evening but a spokesman with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said the fire "is no longer growing but there are still some hot spots we continue to work on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xETrf_0fFNlJ2m00
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Monte Vista Courtesy of SLV Emergency

First responders were sent to the northern part of the city at 12:15 p.m. after reports of a fire. When fire crews and police officers arrived the fire was "already out of control and approaching structures," said Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder.

Authorities issued a reverse 911 call and ordered the residents of over 100 homes to evacuate. Officers also went door-to-door to ensure each resident was safe, Dingfelder said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2cqF_0fFNlJ2m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlraR_0fFNlJ2m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O93jw_0fFNlJ2m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06C61E_0fFNlJ2m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txD4A_0fFNlJ2m00

As of 6:30 p.m. there were no reports of injuries or people missing in connection with the fire. Additionally, Dingfelder said they did not have an approximate number of lost or damaged structures, although the Valley Courier newspaper reporting 16 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Residents who lost homes or live within the evacuation zone are being directed to seek assistance from the American Red Cross who established a shelter at the Valley Church of the Nazarene at 228 Madison St. in Monte Vista.

Monte Vista is about 220 miles southwest of Denver in Rio Grande County.

"This is a disaster for Monte Vista," said Monte Vista's Mayor Dale Becker during the press conference. "(But) we all pulled together ... I'm sorry we're here for this, but thank you all for being here."

Dingfelder said there wasn't a timeline for when evacuated residents could return to their home but emphasized safety is their top priority.

"We have to make sure it's safe," he said. "Please be patient with us. We're working as quickly as we can to help you get back into your places."

City Manager Gigi Dennis said the city and county are already working on an emergency declaration in an attempt to receive additional resources to battle the blaze.

The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

Becker said when tragedy struck their small, rural community on Wednesday, everyone came together to make sure one another was safe.

"When everyone pulls together they pull together hard," he said. "I've heard restaurants that are bringing meals in and that's a great feeling because we are a community together."

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Monte Vista, CO
Government
City
Monte Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Fire Prevention#911#Monte Vista Police#Valley Courier
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH:150 Structures Destroyed in Out-of-control Ruidoso Wildfire

RUIDOSO, NM – A fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico that started on Tuesday has engulfed over 4,000 acres and is in no way contained. Dubbed the “McBride Fire”, the U.S. Forest Service said crews are working on several fronts and conducting “point protection” and are securing structures in the areas of Homestead, Gavilan Canyon, and Fawn Ridge.
RUIDOSO, NM
KKTV

Multiple grass fires burning in rural parts of Colorado prompt evacuations

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s announced an evacuation notice for an area near Highway 350 on Friday just before 2 p.m., one of just several burning in southern Colorado on Friday. The evacuation order by the Otero County Sheriff’s Office for an area along Highway 350 was lifted just before 3 p.m.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KTAR News

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott

PHOENIX — A wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott has resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, officials said Monday. The Crooks Fire is located two miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway, according to InciWeb. As of Monday evening, officials said the fire had grown to 500 acres and was 0% contained.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy