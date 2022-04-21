ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Capitol evacuated as precaution amid confusion over parachute demonstration

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8ijU_0fFNkfNH00

The US Capitol was briefly evacuated after police identified an aircraft that they said posed “a probable threat”, but which was actually carrying members of the US Army Golden Knights who parachuted into a baseball stadium for a pre-game demonstration.

The alert from the US Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6.30pm local time.

The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement, saying its “apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable.” The FAA did not respond to a request for comment.

Many who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win.

In Wednesday’s incident, the aircraft, a twin-engine plane, took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and had been circling inside heavily restricted airspace close to the Capitol when the alert was sent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLzyk_0fFNkfNH00
It did not appear any of the US capital’s defence systems were scrambled during the incident (Alex Brandon/AP) (AP)

Radar tracking data shows the plane, a De Havilland Twin Otter, remained clear of the prohibited airspace over the Capitol Building and other government complexes at all times.

Air traffic control recordings capture the army plane co-ordinating its flight with the control tower at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Investigators were still working to determine why the event was not properly coordinated with law enforcement officials in Washington, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies began scrambling officials as the plane circled overhead.

The capital region is defended by several surface-to-air missile sites and military aircrews on constant alert, but it did not appear any of those systems were scrambled.

Officials believe, based on a preliminary review, the pilot may have not properly reported taking off or had appropriate clearance, the people said. They were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Father’s heartbreak after ‘devastating’ homophobic attack leaves son in hospital

The father of a man left in hospital after a homophobic attack has described the “absolutely devastating” effect it has had on his son and family. Morgan Fevre, 22, needed an operation after the attack in Manchester in the early hours of April 10 left him with a bleed on the brain, as well as three broken teeth and multiple breaks to his nose, cheekbone and eye socket.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

Capitol evacuated after police weren’t warned of Army parachutists at Nationals Park’s Military Appreciation Night

The Washington Nationals’ biggest impact Wednesday came even ahead of first pitch of their home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It turns out that their plan for pre-game U.S. Army parachutists as part of Military Appreciation Night didn’t quite receive all the proper levels of clearance and inform all the proper people ahead of flying planes over this part of Washington, D.C., and that led to an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol. First, here’s the parachutist jump:
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Air Traffic Control#Parachute#Aircraft#The Capitol Police#House#Capitol Hill
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy