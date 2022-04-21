10-year-old girl injured in shooting at Baymeadows motel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl was shot while she was playing with another 11-year-old girl at America’s Best Inn on Wednesday, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the inn located at 8220 Dix Ellis Trail around 8 p.m. and determined there was an altercation that involved a man on the second floor of the inn and someone in a vehicle below.

The man shot at the vehicle and the vehicle fled and crashed into a barrier. The 10-year-old and the 11-year-old began running and the 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

The 11-year-old girl was injured but police believe she was not shot and she was not taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for information on the man who shot at the vehicle. The person inside the vehicle has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group