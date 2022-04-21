ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy warning of potential excess lead in residents’ water

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDBUC_0fFNkFcV00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Troy is warning residents of possible elevated levels of lead in the water. The elevation was found in a recent sampling of homes in the city.

The City of Troy Department of Public Utilities is required to collect 30 samples for lead testing each year. Results should not exceed 15 parts per billion (ppb); however, in 2021, four of the 30 samples reached 18 ppb.

Troy approves demolishing Uncle Sam garage

The city said the water mains do not contain lead, but the water service line to your home may be made of lead, especially if the house was built before 1940. A letter detailing the possibility of lead being in the water was sent to Troy residents in December.

Lead sampling will continue. The city is required to collect 60 samples of lead every six months between January and June.

The public utilities department said it is not aware of any excess lead in communities that purchase water from Troy. Those communities can contact either their water supplier or the Rensselaer County Department of Health at (518) 270-2626 with questions.

The city has established a webpage for Troy residents to use to determine if they have a lead service line to their home. The webpage also contains an informational section for residents to complete to help the city in its inventory process.

Any questions about the lead sampling procedure can be given to the Public Utilities Laboratory (518) 237-0343.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Health
WQAD

Gladstone warns residents of water nitrate levels, says infants younger than 6 months should not drink it

GLADSTONE, Illinois — The Village of Gladstone is warning residents with infants younger than 6 months of high levels of nitrate in the town's drinking water. According to the alert, the village received a notice Wednesday, March 23 about a sample collected on Monday. The sample showed nitrate levels of 20 milligrams per liter; the standard is 10 milligrams per liter.
GLADSTONE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy