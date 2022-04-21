Troy warning of potential excess lead in residents’ water

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Troy is warning residents of possible elevated levels of lead in the water. The elevation was found in a recent sampling of homes in the city.

The City of Troy Department of Public Utilities is required to collect 30 samples for lead testing each year. Results should not exceed 15 parts per billion (ppb); however, in 2021, four of the 30 samples reached 18 ppb.

The city said the water mains do not contain lead, but the water service line to your home may be made of lead, especially if the house was built before 1940. A letter detailing the possibility of lead being in the water was sent to Troy residents in December.

Lead sampling will continue. The city is required to collect 60 samples of lead every six months between January and June.

The public utilities department said it is not aware of any excess lead in communities that purchase water from Troy. Those communities can contact either their water supplier or the Rensselaer County Department of Health at (518) 270-2626 with questions.

The city has established a webpage for Troy residents to use to determine if they have a lead service line to their home. The webpage also contains an informational section for residents to complete to help the city in its inventory process.

Any questions about the lead sampling procedure can be given to the Public Utilities Laboratory (518) 237-0343.

