Winnebago County, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County

By Rockford Scanner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened around 8:30 pm near Riverside and N Second st. Reports of at least 3 vehicles may be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. You can follow us...

Related
KAKE TV

Chase County vehicle accident leaves one dead

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Hutchinson woman is dead following a crash in Chase County Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 9:55 pm. 3 miles east of Strong City. 32-year-old Briana M. Lane was traveling westbound on U50 in a Nissan Altima when she crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck a semi. She was pronounced dead on-scene.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIFR

One hurt in crash on Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after noon Thursday a vehicle collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Beltline Road and Route 2 on the south side of Rockford near the Road Ranger gas station. Winnebago County deputies say a vehicle traveling northbound on South Main lost control and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Suspect at large in armed robbery, according to Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man caught on surveillance video while robbing a Mobil gas station early Wednesday morning is wanted for questioning. Just before 5 a.m. April 20, 2022, police were dispatched to the Mobil at 321 N. Alpine Road for an alarm. The clerk told police that a black male, in his 20′s with a thin build entered the gas station and held a gun up while demanding cash.
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine home invasion, homicide; Illinois man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A Gurnee, Illinois man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a Racine home invasion in 2021. Jonathan Martinez, 25, is also charged with attempted armed robbery. Racine police were called to the scene of a possible home invasion near Monroe and Kinzie on Oct....
RACINE, WI
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

