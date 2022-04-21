ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Energy Code - Forms

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings. Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings. Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings. Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Can saving trees really turn bitcoin green?

Bitcoin’s thirst for power has grown many times over, recently topping the electricity usage of several countries, including Denmark and Chile, per Cambridge University estimates. Most of that energy (61%, according to Cambridge) comes from burning fossil fuels, and unfortunately Bitso can’t do anything to stop the resulting emissions from entering Earth’s atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Building Permit#Wsu#Prescriptive Method#Wsec
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Calling on all developers to save the Earth

In celebration of Earth Day, we'd like to talk about the emerging concept of application sustainability. Application sustainability looks at the overall energy efficiency consumed both during the development of the application and the execution of it in production. The thesis is that we can help the environment by minimizing higher energy development and deployment models.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Steel, Other Industries Critical of Broader Ozone Transport Rule

Proposal adds new states, industries to ‘good neighbor’ rule. Manufacturing industries newly targeted by proposed traveling pollution rules are pushing back against the EPA’s updates to rules that govern wandering emissions from upwind states. The Environmental Protection Agency held a public hearing Thursday for industry officials, environmentalists,...
INDUSTRY
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Republicans skewer ‘woke’ infrastructure climate guidance

Top Republican lawmakers today accused the Biden administration of misusing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law to pursue a “woke” agenda. Transportation and Infrastructure Committee ranking member Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Highways and Transit Subcommittee ranking member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said guidance issued today by the Transportation Department disincentivizes states from expanding roads and highways, in direct defiance of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Plastics Release Trillions of Nanoparticles When Exposed to Hot Water

Plastics surround us, whether it’s the grocery bags we use at the supermarket or household items such as shampoo and detergent bottles. Plastics don’t exist only as large objects, but also as microscopic particles that are released from these larger products. These microscopic plastics can end up in the environment, and they can be ingested into our bodies.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy