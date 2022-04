Here's some good news for homeowners. Home prices rose 16.9% in 2021. Property taxes only rose 1.8% in the same time frame. The housing market exploded last year -- not in terms of inventory, but in terms of prices. In 2021, the median home sale price was $346,900, up 16.9% from 2020 as per the National Association of Realtors. That also caused home equity levels to skyrocket.

