The impact of COVID-19 was swift and unexpected, leaving many people in a financial emergency. In fact, a recent study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors discovered a surprising 71 percent of homeowners worry they won’t qualify for any mortgage relief options that are out there. While mortgage relief options are available, 57 percent are skeptical about the mortgage relief selections that are offered. Furthermore, nearly three out of four people say they don't fully understand the effects or ramifications of the various mortgage relief options available.

