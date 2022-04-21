Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code

The operation of Google's data centers is to become climate-neutral. This is apparently also possible with batteries, which are also intended to support the power grid. The IT company Google has apparently successfully completed its first long-term test on the use of network storage as a complete emergency power supply in a data center in Belgium and has now transferred this to regular operation. The company reports this in its cloud blog and hopes to be able to use the technology worldwide with the experience it has gained.

21 HOURS AGO