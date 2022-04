With so many concerts, gallery shows and live performances blooming this spring, it may seem like the cultural sector has bounced back after a devastating two years. But not quite. In Seattle, the number of jobs in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector — which encompasses a wide swath of jobs including dancers, sound engineers, museum administrators and sports and theme park professionals — is still nearly 25% below pre-pandemic levels. As the cultural advocacy nonprofit Americans for the Arts put it in a recent report: “Artists [and] creatives were — and remain — among the most severely affected segment of the nation’s workforce.”

