Washington State

Housing Cost Increases

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Housing cost increase rules are not rent control. Rent control is prohibited in the...

www.seattle.gov

Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
Kristen Walters

Lawmakers seek bill to protect renters from illegal evictions

Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
Florida Phoenix

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Watauga Democrat

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in North Carolina

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Mic

Most big corporations still aren’t paying a $15 minimum wage

Nationwide, wages are in the dumps. Which, honestly, is something you could’ve figured out by chatting with your local Starbucks barista. But a new report showing the majority of big corporations aren't paying a $15 minimum wage is just icing on the cake. On Tuesday, the Economic Policy Institute...
FOXBusiness

Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market has been a whirlwind for potential buyers, and 2022 won't provide much relief. Would-be buyers are already being discouraged by the rise in mortgage rates and surging prices as inflation rises at its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale broke down...
