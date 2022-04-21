Housing Cost Increases

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.
Skyrocketing prices for everything from gasoline to eggs are putting a strain on American consumers. Some states are proposing to help eliminate the pain of rising prices by sending out inflation stimulus checks. Article continues below advertisement. Many of the proposed payments will only make a small dent in the...
Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
As gas continues to rise in price, the governor of California is brainstorming a fourth stimulus check payment worth $400 for gas. The state has suffered the most out of the U.S. when it comes to the inflation seen at the gas pump. The proposal given by California Governor Gavin...
HUNDREDS of recipients will be receiving $600 checks this month to help with rent, food and surging gas prices. The relief payments will be distributed to over 100 formerly incarcerated Durham residents courtesy of the nonprofit organization StepUp Durham. The nonprofit received city funds to help identify suitable candidates for...
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
A decade after suffering a stroke that forever changed his life, Maurice Miller has good days and bad ones. On good days, the staff at his nursing home in Takoma Park, Md., can meet all of his basic needs: feeding him, cleaning him, changing his hospital gown, and ensuring that his laptop, which he uses through dictation, is charged and within reach.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Inflation has caused the Consumer Price Index to jump 8.5% in March compared to 12 months earlier. It marked the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. As a result, U.S. dollars aren’t going nearly as far compared to a month ago and certainly not a year ago. "One way to...
A tenants' advocate has hit out at a real estate agent that bragged of clinching a deal for a landlord that saw a renter pay an extra $90 a week. The post from the Brisbane agency described the agreement as 'a genuine win-win' for both parties. Bees Nees City Realty...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Something's "gone wild" in St. Augustine and it's not spring breakers. Housing prices are already soaring and now they're verging on surreal. One particular property that could be called a "humble home" is gaining attention because its sales price per square foot rivals cities like Boston, Seattle and New York City.
Nationwide, wages are in the dumps. Which, honestly, is something you could’ve figured out by chatting with your local Starbucks barista. But a new report showing the majority of big corporations aren't paying a $15 minimum wage is just icing on the cake. On Tuesday, the Economic Policy Institute...
The housing market has been a whirlwind for potential buyers, and 2022 won't provide much relief. Would-be buyers are already being discouraged by the rise in mortgage rates and surging prices as inflation rises at its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale broke down...
Comments / 0