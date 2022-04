Upwards of 300 concrete delivery drivers striking in the Puget Sound region are offering to go back to work until a new contract is settled. The suppliers have not responded formally, but at a meeting with employers Friday, Teamsters Local 174 offered an unconditional return to work starting on Monday, Brett Gallagher, concrete driver and teamster negotiator, tells KIRO Newsradio.

