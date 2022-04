FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Charting the railroads’ path to net-zero. DETAILS: The railroad industry is a critical component of a net-zero freight future. How are rail operators planning to decarbonize operations? What technologies and fuels of the future will be implemented and when? Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer at Norfolk Southern, chats with Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence for FreightWaves, about how railroads are on track to meet their emission reduction targets.

