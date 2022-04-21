Wind Load Factors

In this study, an innovative wire gauze structured packing, namely PACK-1300XY with a specific surface area of 1300 m2/m3 has been characterized by performing computational fluid dynamics (CFD) approach. Indeed, different features of this packing (height equivalent to a theoretical plate, wet/dry pressure drop, and mass transfer efficiency) were analyzed by analyzing the flow regime using the three-dimensional CFD approach with the Eulerian"“Eulerian multiphase scenario. The results showed the mean relative deviation of 16% (for wet pressure drop), 14% (for dry pressure drop), and 17% (for mass transfer efficiency) between the CFD predictions and experimental measurements. These excellent levels of consistency between the numerical findings and experimental observations approve the usefulness of the CFD-based approach for reliable simulation of separation processes.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO